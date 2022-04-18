Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Receives $8.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

VLTA stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. Volta has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.61). As a group, equities analysts predict that Volta will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Volta in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

