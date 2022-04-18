Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NYSE:VLTA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 68,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,622. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Volta from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.
Volta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
