Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:VLTA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 68,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,622. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Volta from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta in the fourth quarter valued at $7,616,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Volta in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,356,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Volta during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Volta by 820.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 189,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Volta by 1,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 181,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

