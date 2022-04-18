Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of IAE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 45,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,244. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 1,179.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 86,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 797,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.