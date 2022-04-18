Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of IAE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 45,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,244. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $9.74.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
