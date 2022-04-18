Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Lowered to $224.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $232.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on VMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

VMC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.24. 1,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.6% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,117.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 29,603 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

