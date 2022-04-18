W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE:WPC opened at $83.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $83.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after buying an additional 203,575 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

