W. R. Berkley (WRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of WRB stock opened at $68.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53.
Several brokerages have commented on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.28.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.