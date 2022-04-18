Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD) versus Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) and Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Waldencast Acquisition and Estée Lauder Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waldencast Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Estée Lauder Companies 0 4 14 1 2.84

Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus target price of $355.85, suggesting a potential upside of 34.18%. Given Estée Lauder Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than Waldencast Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waldencast Acquisition and Estée Lauder Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A Estée Lauder Companies $16.22 billion 5.82 $2.87 billion $8.85 29.75

Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Waldencast Acquisition and Estée Lauder Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -4.16% Estée Lauder Companies 18.35% 44.71% 12.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Estée Lauder Companies beats Waldencast Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waldencast Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products that include shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. The company offers its products under EstÃ©e Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, MÂ·AÂ·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Smashbox, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums FrÃ©dÃ©ric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA, Too Faced, Dr. Jart+, DECIEM, and The Ordinary brands. It also holds license arrangements for Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Michael Kors, and Ermenegildo Zegna brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports; and in-flight and duty-free shops. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

