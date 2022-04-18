Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 19,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.08 per share, with a total value of $718,966.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,690,382 shares of company stock worth $53,514,638 and have sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

