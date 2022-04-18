Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.
In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 19,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.08 per share, with a total value of $718,966.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,690,382 shares of company stock worth $53,514,638 and have sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.
Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $60.30.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.