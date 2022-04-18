Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

WRTBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Danske lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.50 ($12.50) to €11.00 ($11.96) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

