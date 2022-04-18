Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WASH stock opened at $48.78 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $845.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WASH. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

