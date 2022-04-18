Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$147.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on WCN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a C$144.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$147.00 price target on the stock.

WCN opened at C$175.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$167.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$165.94. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$142.83 and a 52-week high of C$183.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

