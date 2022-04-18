Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $369.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Waters stock opened at $295.39 on Monday. Waters has a 12 month low of $292.24 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waters will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

