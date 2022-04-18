Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $308.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

WSO stock opened at $288.39 on Monday. Watsco has a 12 month low of $252.50 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $82,594,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,290,000 after acquiring an additional 179,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,524,000 after acquiring an additional 141,426 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,330 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 100,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

