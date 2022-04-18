Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

WTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE WTS opened at $131.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.69. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,992,000 after purchasing an additional 318,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

