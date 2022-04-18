Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Short Interest Update

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 923,100 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $5,293,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEAV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.01. 2,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Weave Communications has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEAV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James downgraded Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

