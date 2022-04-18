Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Equities research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

VERA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ VERA traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 44,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.73.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 266,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 313,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 345.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 55,532 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.