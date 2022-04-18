Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) recently:

4/7/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

4/5/2022 – Occidental Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $85.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $69.00.

3/14/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $51.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $75.00.

3/8/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

3/1/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $46.00 to $52.00.

3/1/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $46.00 to $52.00.

2/28/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of OXY traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.21. 923,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,605,666. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,042 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

