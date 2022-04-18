Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) in the last few weeks:

4/14/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

2/22/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $29.00.

2/21/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/18/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.78. 56,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.92. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Get Bloomin' Brands Inc alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 738.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.