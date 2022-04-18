Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 858,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 405,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Wejo Group has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $19.90.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEJO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wejo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
About Wejo Group (Get Rating)
Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.
