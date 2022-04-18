Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 858,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 405,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Wejo Group has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Get Wejo Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEJO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wejo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,579,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wejo Group (Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.