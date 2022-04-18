Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $60.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.89% from the stock’s previous close.

AVNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AVNT stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Avient has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avient will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $199,711,000. Marquard & Bahls AG bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $182,885,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $67,816,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $40,952,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Avient by 877.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 508,839 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

