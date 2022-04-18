Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $275.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.26.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW opened at $252.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.