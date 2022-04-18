Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $27.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AXTA. TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

AXTA opened at $25.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

