Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $525.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $711.79.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $456.16 on Monday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $455.84 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $533.02 and a 200-day moving average of $597.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

