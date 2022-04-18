Wells Fargo & Company Lowers State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $95.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Get State Street alerts:

STT opened at $75.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.