Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s previous close.

WFC has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.35 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.