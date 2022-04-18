Wells Fargo & Company Trims International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Target Price to $145.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Shares of IFF opened at $125.43 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.42.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after acquiring an additional 979,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,892,226,000 after acquiring an additional 442,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,688,186,000 after acquiring an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

