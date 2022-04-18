Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 12,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 28.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 89,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,690. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.26, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

