Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

