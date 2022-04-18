WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,185. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $82.17 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.49.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in WESCO International by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in WESCO International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

