West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.26. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $2.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after acquiring an additional 664,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,506,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,701,000 after purchasing an additional 153,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after buying an additional 105,397 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST traded down $9.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $371.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,178. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $301.16 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.