Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 31.5% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 56.7% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 54,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter.

WIA opened at $11.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

