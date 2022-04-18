WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT Raised to $59.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s previous close.

WRK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $49.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.