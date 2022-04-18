WeWork (NYSE:WE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

WeWork stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.93. 3,627,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34. WeWork has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth $3,261,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth $697,270,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

