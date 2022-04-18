WeWork (NYSE:WE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
WeWork stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.93. 3,627,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34. WeWork has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.97.
In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
About WeWork (Get Rating)
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WeWork (WE)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.