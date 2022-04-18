Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Short Interest Down 24.1% in March

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 9,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,740. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

