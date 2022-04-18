William E. Ford Buys 1,000 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BLK stock traded down $8.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $680.00. The stock had a trading volume of 818,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $739.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $838.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

