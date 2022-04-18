Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Update

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 787,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of WTT opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. Wireless Telecom Group has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

