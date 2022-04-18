WiseTech Global (OTC:WTCHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WiseTech Global (OTC:WTCHF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.16% from the company’s previous close.

OTC:WTCHF remained flat at $$33.94 during midday trading on Monday. WiseTech Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

