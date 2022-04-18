WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $127.41 on Monday. WSP Global has a one year low of $99.67 and a one year high of $149.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.23.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

