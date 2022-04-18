Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

XEL opened at $74.34 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.49.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

