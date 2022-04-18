Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Update

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.45 on Monday. Xeris Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.72 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 305.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 269,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $16,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

