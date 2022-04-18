Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of XTNT opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Xtant Medical has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.38.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTNT. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.