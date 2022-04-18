Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of XTNT opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Xtant Medical has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.38.
Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter.
Xtant Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.
