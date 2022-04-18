Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of XYL traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.47. 17,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.18.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

