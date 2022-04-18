Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Lowered to $110.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.45.

Shares of XYL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.76. 2,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,706. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Xylem has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 309.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

