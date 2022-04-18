Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XYL. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.90.
NYSE:XYL opened at $84.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.
Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
