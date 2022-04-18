Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XYL. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

NYSE:XYL opened at $84.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

