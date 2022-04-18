Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives $412.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $412.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 482.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.98. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. Analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

