Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Down 22.6% in March

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,070,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 24,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

Shares of YSG stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $13.33.

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.38 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Yatsen by 71.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its holdings in Yatsen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 332,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Yatsen by 27.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Yatsen by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

