Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to Post $4.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) will announce $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.52 and the highest is $4.54. Arrow Electronics posted earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $18.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $19.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.26 to $20.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

ARW opened at $109.07 on Monday. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.55.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,129,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,194,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,033,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,090,000 after buying an additional 228,949 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,521,000 after buying an additional 99,525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,678,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,808,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

