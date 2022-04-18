Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $11.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of TAP opened at $55.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

