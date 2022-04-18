Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). NovoCure posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

NVCR stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.24. 383,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,122. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $81,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $368,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,187,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,846,000 after purchasing an additional 775,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after purchasing an additional 774,799 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,294,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

