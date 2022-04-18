Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seelos Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seelos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

In other Seelos Therapeutics news, insider Raj Mehra acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,666.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 218.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 128.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 492.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a current ratio of 10.07. The company has a market cap of $79.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.65. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

